Iowa traffic camera bills focus on regulation

DES MOINES — Automated traffic enforcement cameras are once again the target of legislative proposals in what has become an annual tradition or lawmakers at the Iowa Capitol.

But the discussion sounds different this year, as some of the bills are not necessarily seeking to ban the cameras but instead regulate them and perhaps rein them in.

Whether that means this is the year — unlike in the past — that a traffic enforcement camera bill gets passed and signed into law remains to be seen. But to hear it from state lawmakers, it sounds, at the very least, like those odds are increasing.

“It’s been at least six or seven years. I remember when I was first elected (in 2014) we talked about this a lot then,” said Iowa Rep. Brian Best, a Republican from Glidden who chairs the House Transportation Committee. “I’m not saying banning is out of the question, but I think reining them in is a more realistic approach to get enough votes to get something passed.”

Best’s comments are worth noting because over the years the legislative efforts to constrain traffic enforcement cameras have mostly been led by Senate Republicans. They have passed myriad bills, while House Republicans have been more or less silent.