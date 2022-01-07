Iowa traffic deaths in 2021 hit 5-year high

DES MOINES --- Traffic deaths in Iowa in 2021 will hit a five-year high, according to state figures.

There were 353 traffic deaths in Iowa in 2021, according to a preliminary figure from the state transportation department. Typically, more may be added before the final count is confirmed.

That is the highest number of traffic fatalities in Iowa since 2017, when there were 402, and a nearly 6 percent increase over the previous year. The number increased despite a safety campaign from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Steve Gent, director of traffic and safety for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said Friday that the increase in traffic deaths could be attributed to seat belt use going down, impaired driving going up and drivers driving at higher speeds.

Gent said evidence nationally appears to suggest the increase in traffic deaths is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is nearing its two-year mark in Iowa.