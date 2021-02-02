Iowa universities apologize for 'egregious' free speech errors

University leaders told the committee Tuesday that faculty, staff and administrators have made free speech missteps.

“I would like to start by apologizing,” Dean Johnsen said. “Michael’s comments in front of the committee on Wednesday laid bare his concerns and fear that he felt regarding his educational future at our college, and, for that, I’m sorry.

“We do not want any of our students to have an experience that leaves them feeling unsupported or fearful. … And, to be honest with the committee, we have heard from other students, faculty and staff in our college that we’ve failed them as well.

Although the November letter the college sent Brase suggested administrators could find “evidence warrants a dismissal recommendation,” Johnsen on Tuesday said Brase “was never threatened with expulsion or faced academic punishment.”

“That being said, I can see why he thought it was a possibility, and I’m disappointed that our language and our letter led him to fear otherwise, and that he felt concerned enough to reach out to legislators before he had a chance to meet with our regents,” he said.