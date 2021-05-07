Iowa won’t commit to letting public see prison review

There are several other investigations following the attack:

• The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is doing the criminal probe of the attack for prosecution of Dutcher and Woodard.

• Corrections officials requested counterparts from South Dakota and Minnesota visit April 13-16 to investigate “the incident and circumstances leading up to it.”

• Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the department after complaints about problems with the radio system prison staff use to communicate with each other.

“Part of the multiple investigations and reviews taking place is to identify many areas for improvement, so that investments can be made as strategically as possible,” Overton said. “This includes improvements in equipment, training, policies/procedures, physical plants and staffing. The main priority right now is learning as much as possible about areas where investments or changes can be made that will make the prison system safer for all of our staff.”