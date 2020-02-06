Iowan pushes for rural rumble strips after death of close friend

DES MOINES — Emily Madsen isn’t a paid lobbyist, but her tearful appeal Wednesday for a law change she believes would have saved the life of her friend resonated with senators who put the transportation bill on a fast track.

The Ankeny woman came to the Capitol to push for Senate Study Bill 3101, which would require the construction and maintenance of “rumble strips” on paved county roads with a 55 mph speed limit where they intersect with a major state or U.S. highway.

A similar measure, House File 2004, has been filed in the House.

Having such a rumble-strip requirement may have prevented her friend, Baylee Hess, 26, of Des Moines from failing to stop her vehicle at an intersection with Highway 30 in Benton County. She drove her SUV into the path of a semi trailer truck on Nov. 30 and died from her injuries.

“Baylee was a very big inspiration. She traveled across the country. She followed her heart and loved like no other and for us, as family members and close friends, we want something good and positive to come out of this,” Madsen told members of a Senate transportation subcommittee Wednesday.

“We’re just hoping to impact lots of lives and to save other friends and family from having the same heartache,” she added.