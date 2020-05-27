Iowans being challenged to complete 2020 census

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than two-thirds of Iowa households have responded to the 2020 U.S. census, but state leaders are urging Iowans to up their game.

Iowa has the third-highest self-response rate to the census, trailing Minnesota’s 70% response and Wisconsin’s 67.4%, according to the Census Bureau, which conducts the count of U.S. residents every 10 years.

Overall, more than 60% of all households have responded, with approximately 4 of every 5 of those households choosing to do so online at 2020census.gov.

Current internet self-response rates are 9.2 percentage points above Census Bureau projections, as households continue to favor online to phone and mail responses.

To drive the Iowa response rate higher, the governor’s 2020 U.S. Census Complete Count Committee has launched a Key to the Future response rate challenge for all of the state’s 928 cities and 99 counties.

“From disaster relief to representation in Congress, the census plays an important role in protecting Iowa’s future,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said.