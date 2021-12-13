Iowans gambling $9.6 million a day on sports

Betting currently allowed at 17 state-licensed online and retail sportsbooks last month topped the previous record of $280.9 million in October, and was up nearly 230 percent from November 2020 when the wagering handle stood at $87.2 million, according to official data released Friday.

“It’s a very competitive industry right now,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the state Racing and Gaming Commission, during recording Friday of Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press” television show.

“It really has been significant interest in this state and the industry continues to grow,” Ohorilko noted, “and we kind of have taken a measured, layered approach in opening with in-person registration. And then when that went away, we really saw things take off. And so every month we continue to see increases in handle. Last year we had approximately $6 million in tax revenue to this state. We anticipate that will grow.

“We have 17 companies that are licensed to conduct online sports wagering, four more that we expect to be licensed here in the next few months. And so the industry continues to grow,” he said. “We have had very few regulatory issues. We will continue to provide regulatory oversight. And it has just been a really good story to this point in time.”