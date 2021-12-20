Iowa's prisons too crowded, understaffed, security review shows

CGL recommends using retention bonuses to keep employees and continuing time-and-a-half pay for nurses. The consultant says the department also should enhance and standardize training, key to keeping good employees.

The Iowa Legislature in May approved $20 million in additional money for the Corrections Department, with a large share to be used to fill vacancies. It is not clear whether the security review addressed staffing levels before or after the cash infusion.

The summary notes Iowa’s prison system — unlike those in other states reducing offender population — continues to be overcapacity. As of Dec. 13, the system was 16 percent overbooked, with 8,106 offenders in facilities with a total capacity of 6,990, the summary states.

“This level of crowding exacerbates existing operational challenges in security, offender management, and service delivery, while placing significant additional pressure on custody staff,” the summary states. “The additional workload and heightened tension created by crowding is a major factor in the Department’s current staff recruitment and retention issues.”

The summary does not give any recommendations for reducing crowding in the facilities.