ISU, UI to survey Iowa rural residents on impacts of coronavirus

It’s imperative, Peters said, to gather data about rural America because policies enacted to fight the spread of the coronavirus in relatively dense urban areas may not be appropriate for rural areas. For instance, the survey data will offer insight into whether health care infrastructure and internet access are adequate to withstand the challenges of the pandemic among dispersed populations.

“Rent and mortgage assistance in urban areas is important because of the high cost of living,” Peters said. “But that may not be as important in rural areas. We’re hoping to shed some light on what assistance programs will benefit rural areas the most.”

Households selected at random will receive a card in the mail by mid-August inviting them to fill out an online survey. Households that don’t want to participate online can request a paper survey. Residents who wish to volunteer for the survey will be able to fill out the online survey.

Three of the communities included in the project — Denison, Columbus Junction and Eagle Grove — are home to meatpacking and processing facilities, which have been susceptible to viral outbreaks, Peterson noted.