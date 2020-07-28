Karen Pence praises steps to fight hunger in Eastern Iowa

“So to know that you have children who maybe are feeling a little insecure right now, to know that they’re not going to go hungry is very special,” said Pence, the mother of three.

Meeting the food needs of children and families is “going to help minimize some of the mental health effects that we’ve had,” she said, adding that it’s important to help take away any stigma that might be associated with seeking help from a food bank.

Hinson said she had seen that firsthand in her legislative district that includes the HACAP food warehouse.

“I’ve had calls from constituents who were not sure where their next meal was coming from,” she said. “I’ve had emails from people who thought they had everything under control, but all of a sudden they were pressed a little too far.”

Hinson was impressed by the HACAP operation and called it a great partner with the state to address food insecurity in the pandemic.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed $3.5 million of Iowa’s federal CARES Act aid to meeting those needs, said Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, who joined Pence and Hinson on the tour, heads the governor's task force on food insecurity.