Lawmakers agree on need for workers, but not how to get them

One message that Democrats have argued makes Iowa less welcoming has been warnings from some Republican senators that teachers and librarians should be jailed for distributing to students books that a few senators deem to be obscene.

While the books vary, they often feature LGBTQ characters or authors and include passages describing sexual encounters.

“It has become increasingly evident that we live in a world in which many, including our media, wish to confuse, misguide and deceive us, calling good evil and evil good. One doesn’t have to look far to see the sinister agenda occurring right before our eyes,” Jake Chapman, the Republican Senate president from Adel, said in his remarks. “Those who wish to normalize sexually deviant behavior against our children, including pedophilia and incest, are pushing this movement more than ever before. Our children should be safe and free from this atrocious assault.”

Zach Wahls, the Democratic Senate minority leader from Coralville, said lawmakers should be “laser-focused” on solving the state’s worker shortage, not engaging in what he called “culture wars.”