Lawmakers plan hearings on arousal study at Iowa institution

Reynolds has denied that she or her staff knew of the arousal experiments until the Justice Department notified the state of its investigation on Nov. 21, 2019. She said her staff and lawmakers were told about deaths but that the Human Services Department indicated they were comparable to national averages.

Reynolds asked Foxhoven to resign in June. She previously has said there were multiple reasons for her decision, but on Tuesday she said reports of deaths at Glenwood led her to believe care needed to improve and communication was lacking.

"We're changing things moving forward so you can second guess whether I did it in a timely manner but when you don't know what you don't know you're kind of handcuffed on some of the changes that you need to make," she told reporters.

Tom Duff, Foxhoven's attorney, said his client kept the governor's staff informed of Human Services Department issues, including complaints at Glenwood. He said Foxhoven, when approached about the arousal experiments, refused to authorize them.

"He said absolutely not and said these people can't give you consent," Duff said.