Lawsuit: Iowa illegally marked up liquor prices for years

The lawsuit also alleges that Halbur encouraged Larson to report the excessive markups to Gov. Kim Reynolds and other state officials. It doesn't appear that took place, based on a review of the agency commission's meeting minutes and annual reports.

Halbur, 52, had worked for the agency since 2015. He earned a salary of about $86,000 in his final year of employment.

The second allegation in Halbur's lawsuit alleges that the agency entered into a no-bid contract in 2017 with Beverage Merchandising, Inc., to run a promotional discount website and reporting database. Halbur alleges that he refused to sign off on payments under the contract in July 2018 and then was demoted and let go later the same month.

The agency is the state's exclusive liquor wholesaler. It buys liquor from suppliers and can mark up the price by 50% under Iowa law before selling it to retailers, such as grocery stores, liquor stores and other liquor license holders. Halbur's lawsuit alleges the markups exceeded that legal level but doesn't elaborate.