Legislative proposals would raise medical cannabidiol THC cap to as much as 25 grams

DES MOINES — Legislation to increase the THC level in medical cannabis to as much as 25 grams over a 90-day period has been proposed in the Iowa House and Senate.

A bill that moved out of a House public safety subcommittee Tuesday would set a limit of 4.5 grams for 90 days, but Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, is aiming higher.

“I’m going for the gusto,” said Zaun, who proposed a cap of 25 grams to replace the current 3 percent THC limit on medical cannabidiol. However, he conceded it’s unlikely the Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds will go along with his proposal, Senate Study Bill 3136.

House Public Safety Committee Chairman Jarad Klein, R-Keota, believes House Study Bill 653 has a better chance of winning the support of lawmakers and the governor, who last year vetoed an attempt to expand Iowa’s medical cannabidiol law.

“We know that 25 is too high,” Klein said. “We know that 4.5 may be too low for some people, so we’re going to see if there is a middle ground to be found.”

He’s looking for a recommendation from the state’s Medical Cannabidiol Board, which meets Friday, to give his committee some indication of a sweet spot between 4.5 grams and 25 grams.