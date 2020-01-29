Legislator says Iowa law prohibits ‘ban the box’ policies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The amendment, which became HSB 519, “makes it real ... puts teeth in the law and says ‘we’re not kidding,’ ” he said.

Most lobbyists at the hearing had not seen Holt’s amendment, so their comments generally were about the concept of “ban the box.”

Lobbyists representing insurance industry clients pointed out federal regulations restrict some people with criminal backgrounds from holding some positions.

Larry Murphy, representing the Iowa Catholic Conference and the Urban County Coalition of Linn, Black Hawk, Dubuque, Johnson and Scott counties, encouraged lawmakers to look at bipartisan proposals introduced last year to prohibit public sector employers from asking about criminal history.

Speaking for the League of Women Voters, Amy Campbell said that employers should look at applicants’ qualifications rather than criminal records.

Matt Chapman, who said he was a felon who was 45 years old before gaining his voting rights, called for banning the box because “I believe in second chances.”

But, Holt said, “this is about obeying state law. State law is very clear. The city of Waterloo violated state law. That’s what this is about. This is not a conversation about second chances.”

HSB 519 now goes to the full Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by Holt.

