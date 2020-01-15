Life sentence means life, lawmaker says

He claimed in the lawsuit he should be released from prison because his life sentence was fulfilled because he momentarily had died at the hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His legal argument was rejected at the district and appeal levels.

But Smith said Wednesday the case points up a potential — albeit unusual — loophole in Iowa law that he would like to see addressed.

“It was fascinating that someone would think that they could get out of their life sentence for what happened,” said Smith, who applauded Iowa courts for “ruling the correct way.”

“But now,” he added, “I want to just be crystal clear and put it in code.

“Any common-sense person out there would say no matter if you’re resuscitated or not, you should have to finish your life sentence on this. And so we’re just going to go in and make it crystal clear on that,” Smith said. “You don’t know 10, 20, 100 years from now what might be out there medically, so let’s just go in here and make sure that it’s done correctly.”

Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he wanted time to study the issue but added “I’m certainly open-minded to have a conversation” with committee members about the issue.

“My initial reaction is that a life sentence is a life sentence, regardless if you’re in the hospital or whatever happens,” Zaun noted. “I will definitely take a serious look at that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.