Loss of March Madness a major blow to Iowa sports betting

“Some of the markets we’re still seeing — there were some soccer matches in Belarus, there was some table tennis that’s been offered and some basketball in Taiwan — so there are various markets that have been offered and that the commission has vetted to make sure there’s some integrity monitoring going on,” he said.

“But these markets are markets that aren’t very popular, and so even though we may be seeing some revenue, it really is at a pace that is trickling in.”

Asked if he envisioned this scenario when state regulators were setting up sports betting in Iowa, the commission administrator said: “Would I have guessed that Ping-Pong would drive the market in any given sports wagering days? Not in a million years.”

According to Gambling.com Group — a marketing company in the sports betting industry — about 2.22% of the world’s countries have sporting events taking place, “but even most of these tend to be massively limited.”

“There still is no definitive outlook on when major sporting events and leagues will return, but that doesn’t mean the opportunities to bet will go completely dry,” Bichsel said. “Iowa sportsbooks will likely take bets on the NFL and WNBA drafts, iRacing with NASCAR, Chinese professional baseball and even handball in Belarus.”