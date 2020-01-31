$13M fine proposed for podcaster behind racist robocalls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is charged with murder in Tibbetts' killing, is from Mexico and authorities suspect he was living in the U.S. illegally. He has pleaded not guilty.

The robocalls referenced comments Tibbetts' father made in defense of Hispanics when he addressed friends and family at her funeral. The calls questioned whether his daughter would feel the same as her dad if she were still alive, and they described Rivera as "an invader from Mexico." The calls also urged the deportation of all immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The recordings said the calls were being paid for by The Road to Power, an Idaho-based group with a website and neo-Nazi podcast that officials have linked to Rhodes.

The FCC also alleges Rhodes placed thousands of additional robocalls — again manipulating his caller ID to show local numbers — to residents of California, Florida, Georgia and other states.

He made nearly 1,500 robocalls before the 2018 California primary criticizing Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Jewish heritage among other things, the FCC said.