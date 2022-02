An incarcerated man held in the Davenport work release facility has failed to report back as required.

Noah Harlan Bierman, who is serving time for a conviction of assault while participating in a felony out of Scott County, did not return Saturday night. He has been at the facility since Oct. 13.

Police describe Bierman, 19, as a white man who is 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs 176 pounds.

The facility asks that anyone with information about his whereabouts call the local police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0