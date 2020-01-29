Mason City mock caucus packs reminders, clarifications and ... superheroes

In and out in an hour and a half.

Though many caucus sites in North Iowa on Monday won't be so speedy that's how things went at Tuesday night's mock caucus event for Democrats in Mason City.

A large portion of that time was simply dedicated to running through how the actual night of would look and feel for caucus goers, when things would open (6 p.m.), the importance of having group leaders (it makes the process go faster) and what to do if a candidate preference card gets destroyed (get a new one and somehow document what happened to the old one).

One major change from years prior that event leader Crystal Meier made sure to address was what now happens with undecideds.

Under the new rules, caucus goers at an individual site will remain locked into an "undecided" group if that group meets the viability threshold for the site (typically 15% of the total number of people at the site). Those undecideds would not be able to shift to any other candidate groups but would still need to their own leader. Similarly, any caucus goer in a named candidate group that meets the threshold wouldn't be able to realign after the first tally.