Mason City schools, county public health will not share COVID-19 numbers with public

“While we may be in the loop about it being a staff member or a student, public health is the one taking the lead on doing the contact tracing, doing the determination on if the person was exposed or not, and doing the actual contact of here’s what we know and here’s what we need to do as an employee,” Versteeg said.

Hanft says the process of notifying families and people who may have come in contact with the positive case is the same in the school district as it is outside of it.

Officials call the positive case and walk them through the next steps while also asking about anybody who they might have had contact with. CG Public Health will notify those people and give further instruction for what the requirements are.

Cerro Gordo sits at 7.5 positive test rate over a 14-day rolling average, which is up in the past few days from 5.3 percent, according to Karen Crimmings at CG Public Health. If the positive test rate exceeds 15 percent, districts in the county can move to continuous online learning.

While Hanft wouldn’t disclose district-by-district information, he did notice numbers are going up in many counties around the state.