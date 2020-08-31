Mason City schools, county public health will not share COVID-19 numbers with public

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Mason City Community School District and CG Public Health are choosing not to disclose the percentages of students and faculty who have called out of school due to COVID-19 to the public.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg says he is unable to give an official number of COVID-19 cases within the district.
“We are not directly doing that. That’s up to public health to decide if they’re going to release any numbers related to schools or that sort of things,” Versteeg said. “We don’t have any plans to give out our own numbers.”
Brian Hanft at Cerro Gordo County Public Health says his office doesn’t plan on releasing any area districts’ COVID-19 numbers, which he says follows state guidelines.
“What we will do is continue to follow the guidelines and the direction by the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the governor’s office, for disclosing information as it is currently displayed on the coronavirus.iowa.gov web page,” Hanft said.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said something different in a press conference last week, stating that the state will defer to the school districts and county public health agencies on sharing district numbers.
Reynolds says the state will not publish districts’ COVID-19 data, or announce outbreaks as it did when they occurred at animal processing plants or long-term care facilities.
“State and local public health are working together and then local public health is working with our school districts all across our state. So they are providing the information, and actually have access to the information sometimes before we do. So their information is more timely than what we have at the state’s perspective,” Reynolds said during a news conference last week in Johnston.
The state’s COVID-19 website is only displaying positive test percentages of the county as a whole – not the individual district.
Contrary to Mason City, the Clear Lake Community School District readily gave the Globe Gazette the percentage of students who have called out due to COVID-19. Superintendent Doug Gee says 1.2 percent of students so far have called out.
In Mitchell County, Osage/Riceville Superintendent Barb Schwamman sent out a statement to district parents when two of Osage's students tested positive for COVID-19. The statement also noted which school the students attended.
“That is not something that we are going to put out,” Hanft said. “If each individual school district chooses to do so, then that’s up to their school administration. But we won’t be doing that.”
The only way members of the community will find out about positive tests within the school district is if the member’s student comes in contact with someone in the district who tests positive. CG Public Health will contact the student and family about next steps.
“While we may be in the loop about it being a staff member or a student, public health is the one taking the lead on doing the contact tracing, doing the determination on if the person was exposed or not, and doing the actual contact of here’s what we know and here’s what we need to do as an employee,” Versteeg said.
Hanft says the process of notifying families and people who may have come in contact with the positive case is the same in the school district as it is outside of it.
Officials call the positive case and walk them through the next steps while also asking about anybody who they might have had contact with. CG Public Health will notify those people and give further instruction for what the requirements are.
Cerro Gordo sits at 7.5 positive test rate over a 14-day rolling average, which is up in the past few days from 5.3 percent, according to Karen Crimmings at CG Public Health. If the positive test rate exceeds 15 percent, districts in the county can move to continuous online learning.
While Hanft wouldn’t disclose district-by-district information, he did notice numbers are going up in many counties around the state.
“You’re probably seeing the percent of schools with the cases numbers going up pretty substantially, and honestly I’ll look for that to continue,” Hanft said.
You can find more information of each county and its positive test percentage at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Lee Des Moines Bureau Editor Erin Murphy contributed to this story.
