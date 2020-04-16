Michael Franken launches ad campaign in Iowa Democratic Senate race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael Franken, one of five candidates for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination for Iowa, is launching the first primary election ad paid for by a candidate.

Franken, a retired Navy admiral from Sioux City, is launching the six-figure ad buy Tuesday. The 30-second spot will appear on broadcast and cable television and digital platforms from April 21 to June 1, according to his campaign manager, Kimberley Strope-Boggus.

Franken is in as five-way race for the Democratic nomination to face Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who is seeking reelection to a second term. The others are Kimberly Graham of Indianola, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro, both of Des Moines, and Cal Woods of West Des Moines.

The winner of the June 2 Democratic primary will face Ernst. To win the primary, a candidate must get at least 35% of the vote.

Although the Senate Majority PAC already has run more than $3 million in ads boosting Greenfield, Franken’s ad is the first paid for by one of the five candidates, Strope-Boggus said.