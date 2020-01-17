Minnesota puts asterisk on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation claim

Iowa lays claim to the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, but the first vote for the Democratic and Republican nominees was cast somewhere in Minnesota on Friday.

Thanks to Minnesota’s generous early voting law, voters began casting absentee ballots 46 days ahead of the state’s March 3 primary. That’s Jan. 17 — 17 days before Iowa’s Feb. 3 caucuses. So whichever Minnesotan mails in a ballot first will, in fact, be the first vote to count anywhere in the country.

But it won’t be the first voted counted, the chairmen of Iowa’s Democratic and Republican parties are quick to point out.

Iowa reports results first

A Minnesotan — or several Minnesotans — may claim to cast that first ballot, “but our votes will be the first ones reported,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said Thursday. The results of Iowa’s precinct caucuses will be known Feb. 3 — or maybe the wee hours of Feb. 4.

That means Iowa remains first in the nation because “it will be our voters’ results, the wishes of our voters, that will be the first ones reported,” Price said.