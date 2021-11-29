More than a year later, exhaustion reigns for Iowa COVID-19 long-hauler

Havel-Sturdevant worked at University Hospitals in Iowa City as a unit clerk until having to give up the job late last year because she couldn’t be there. At home, her family sees the suffering.

“I think that it's really hard to witness,” she said. That especially is difficult for Rayne, who will be 5 early next year.

“I think it's just really hard because she wants to play with other kids. And she sees other kids and wants to interact with them. And we just have to, you know, remind her: like, ‘keep your distance, wear your mask. You’ll be able to play with them eventually.’

“You know, this pandemic can't last forever.”

Havel-Sturdevant said she encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She and her husband are up to date with boosters. She said she is not a political person but disagrees with the approach Gov. Kim Reynolds has taken to dealing with the coronavirus this year. She did not vote for Reynolds in 2018, she said.