Get the butter cow a rain check: Iowa State Fair canceled by COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hold the pork chop on a stick and get a butter cow rain check.

This summer's Iowa State Fair was canceled Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus, marking the first time since World War II that the annual gathering won't be held in Des Moines.

Without comment, the state fair board voted 11-2 to cancel the fair, which typically caps an Iowa summer with an 11-day run in mid-August.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is an advisory member of the board but she said she did not make a recommendation to them on the 2020 decision.

“I stand by whatever decision they make," she said. “I appreciated that they’ve really been thoughtful in taking the time. They’ve not rushed this decision, giving Iowans an opportunity to respond so they could wait as late as possible to see where we were at in a very evolving and rapidly changing environment. I appreciate them really taking the time to do that.”

The fair is the biggest attraction in Iowa, typically drawing more than 1 million visitors who check out the butter cow, buy pork chops or countless other food typically skewered with a stick and stroll through 445 acres of barns, carnival attractions and even a campground. During election and caucus years, it is a key campaign stop.