Parents could pull students from sexual orientation lessons under Iowa bill

Keenan Crow of One Iowa Action agreed the bill would be “quite a bit more onerous than people have been led to believe.”

“Sexual orientation and gender identity are not just things that gay and trans people have,” Crow said. “Straight people have a sexual orientation. It’s straight.”

Under the proposal, he said, “Anytime we talk about anyone who is married, regardless who they are married to ... anytime we talk about anyone who identifies as a man, we trigger that disclosure requirement.”

Des Moines pastor Brad Cranston said the bill is about parents’ right “to know exactly what the public school, which they are paying with their tax dollars, is teaching their kids.”

“The LGBTQ lifestyle is controversial,” Cranston said. “Not everyone in the state believes there is nothing wrong with these lifestyles. My biblical worldview tells me there is something very definitely wrong. There are many in this state, with no hatred in their heart, who have those sincere beliefs.”

He characterized opposition to the bill as a “desire not to be totally transparent.”

Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, a retired teacher, opposed the bill.