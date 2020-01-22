Pat Grassley: Control of Iowa House is 2020 target of Democrats

“The state has seen what one-party control of all of state government has done, and it’s been very hard on working families and workers,” Prichard said. “We haven’t moved the ball forward. We’re losing ground on education, we’re losing ground on health care, we’re just not addressing problems.

“So, if the premise is that everything is doing fine, therefore keep the same regime in place, I don’t accept that premise,” he said. “I think we can do much better for the people of Iowa.”

Caucuses motivating GOP

Grassley said he rejects the narrative that the influx of Democratic presidential hopefuls in Iowa is hurting Republicans’ 2020 chances.

Saturation by the opposition party, he said, may actually be helping Republicans heading into an election in which Trump and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst are expected to lead the ticket — notwithstanding the impeachment proceedings underway in Washington.

“What they’re hearing from these Democratic candidates running around the state,” Grassley said, “they realize that if that’s what we’re going to get if we voted for the other side — that’s motivating our side. I think it may actually backfire in some of these districts.”