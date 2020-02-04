Phone app called ‘Shadow’ partly to blame for Iowa caucuses meltdown

The Iowa Democratic Party spent about $63,000 on services from Shadow in November and December 2019, records show.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shadow, a for-profit software company, was founded as Groundbase in 2017. In 2019, it was acquired by Acronym, a nonprofit digital outfit with an affiliated political action committee.

Groundbase is a tech development company co-founded by Gerard Niemira and Krista Davis, who worked for the tech team on Clinton’s campaign for the 2016 Democratic nomination, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and others.

“We are campaign and technology veterans who have built and implemented technology at Hillary for America, Obama for America, Google, Kiva, Apple, the AFL-CIO, and the DNC," Shadow says on its website.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesman for Acronym, Kyle Tharp, said the organization invests in “several for-profit companies across the progressive media and technology sectors.”

“One of those independent, for-profit companies is Shadow, Inc., which also has other private investors,” he added.

Sources told the Washington Post that the same app was to be used again Feb. 22 in the Nevada caucuses. But the Nevada Democratic Party said in a statement Tuesday that it would not be.