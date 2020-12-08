'Place-making,' tax policies top Iowa Chamber Alliance's 2021 legislative goals

During a discussion with local business leaders, he said, “unscripted and unasked that entire conversation turned to mental health and health care.” It’s important to recognize that workplace productivity is “highly correlated to making sure that we’re taking care of the mental health of our employees, and what a state can do in terms of investments, particularly in mental health, and in the whole complicated world of health.”

The Alliance also putting special emphasis on “place-making” to address quality of life in order to attract and retain workforce. Since 1900, Iowa’s population has grown less than 1 percent annually, Alliance Executive Director Dustin Miller said.

“Tackling population growth is a very challenging endeavor, but it’s certainly something that we think needs to happen to ensure the long-term economic sustainability of existing businesses,” he said during the virtual news conference. So whether it’s attracting former Iowans back to the state or integrating new Americans into communities, Miller said Iowa must address the need for more child care, mental health practitioners and facilities, and providing the quality of life opportunities.