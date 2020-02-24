Poll finds majority of Iowans favor tax changes similar to Reynolds’ proposal

She described public response as “just phenomenal” when she taped an appearance on Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press” last week.

Legislators, so far, have not shown the same enthusiasm.

“It’s a very difficult process to work through,” House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said about the plan. “Is there a willingness to raise the sales tax? That’s where it starts. And then, if you do, what do you do with it? It’s a big piece of legislation.”

But Reynolds thinks the plan will gain traction in the Legislature.

“I think Iowans are going to ultimately be the ones to convince (legislators) to do it,” Reynolds said.

Although her plans calls for a 1-cent increase in the state sales tax, “it’s an overall tax reduction” because of cuts to property and income taxes,” Reynolds said. A 1-cent sales tax increase would raise about $540 million, according to a Department of Revenue estimate.

“I had no interest in raising taxes,” she added. “So I said from the get-go, if we’re going to take a look at finally funding the (natural resources) trust, then it has to be an overall net tax reduction, and the bill does that.”