Proposals to expand child care opportunities advance in Iowa House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bills, approved with bipartisan support, focus on the employer side of the equation, Bloomingdale said. There will be more proposals to double the income level for claiming the day care tax credit, which now is limited to families with incomes of no more than $45,000 a year, and addressing the reimbursement rate for people receiving day care assistance.

One area of broad agreement that would have been addressed in James’ amendment was the “cliff effect,” which occurs when a family begins to earn above the limits set by the state and becomes ineligible for day care assistance.

“There are moms who need and want to work who often are penalized if they get a raise or make some additional income and lose a benefit that doesn’t make up for the cost of child care,” James said. “We want to encourage them to move up in their working world and receive that benefit of putting in the hard work to earn a raise, but not lose in one fell swoop their child care assistance.”

Reynolds called on lawmakers to address the child care cliff “so we are not punishing parents as they continue on a path to self-sufficiency.” She recommended a tiered copay system “that doesn’t punish those who work hard enough to earn a raise.”