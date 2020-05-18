Rare disease linked to coronavirus in children found in Cedar Rapids, hospital officials confirm

In New York, at least three children have died and more than 100 cases are being monitored, the state health department said.

Both the CDC and the World Health Organization issued news briefs about the syndrome on Friday, calling on federal, state and local public health agencies to collect data on the condition to help officials better understand its affects.

On Monday, Pedati announced it was now mandatory for medical providers and local public health departments to report cases of this new syndrome to the state public health department.

“Like so many things with this response, this is an example of a place where we need to learn more,” Pedati said.

“In order to help do that, (Department of Public Health) Director (Gerd) Clabaugh and myself have made this disease a mandatory reportable condition here in the state of Iowa. This allows us to receive these reports from clinicians and public health professionals and allow them to gather more information and better understand this condition and how we can manage it.”