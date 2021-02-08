Republican legislatures push to bar Waterloo native's '1619 Project' from classrooms

In Texas, where academics have long clashed with the state’s GOP-controlled education board on controversies that include lessons exploring the influence Moses had on the Founding Fathers, Gov. Greg Abbott last week told lawmakers that students must learn “what it means to be an American and what it means to be a Texan.” But Abbott hasn’t elaborated on what changes he may seek.

It’s unclear how far these proposals will go, even in solidly red states. Two Mississippi Senate committees ignored, and killed, the 1619 Project ban.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he believes such issues are usually better addressed locally. He’s asked the state’s top education official to work on alternative legislation that would allow parents to challenge instructional material at the local level.

The proposed limits especially strike a nerve in Arkansas, where divides over race remain more than six decades after the 1957 integration of Little Rock Central High School. Until 2018, the state commemorated Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr.

One member of the Legislative Black Caucus said she was worried about the proposal’s effect on the state’s image.

“It will have an economic impact because it will seem as if this state is running from its own history,” said Democratic Sen. Linda Chesterfield, a Black retired history teacher.

Associated Press writers Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City, Ryan Foley in Iowa City, Stephen Groves in Pierre, South Dakota, Paul Weber in Austin, Texas and Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Miss. contributed to this report.

