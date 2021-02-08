Republican legislatures push to bar Waterloo native's '1619 Project' from classrooms

WATERLOO — Christopher Tims recently encountered an unfortunate teachable moment in one of his East High School classes.
Legislation had been introduced Jan. 27 in the Iowa House barring schools from using materials that he includes in some Black history lessons.
The bill focused on the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which looked at slavery’s legacy and was developed in part by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Waterloo native and West High School graduate. It would reduce a school district’s budget if any part of the project’s materials are used in classrooms.
“We had a class session about it,” said Tims, and his students had plenty to say. “There was concern, some frustration, some anger.”
But it provided students an example of “the systemic oppression, the systemic racism that is discussed in this class,” said the teacher. “They unfortunately were seeing it up close and personal.”
Slavery’s role
The Times’ project examined slavery and its consequences as the central thread of U.S. history. It was published in 2019, the 400th anniversary of the first arrival of African slaves. The project was also turned into a popular podcast and materials were developed for schools to use.
Rep. Skyler Wheeler, a Republican from Orange City, introduced House File 222, which has been referred to an education subcommittee. The 1619 Project, according to the bill, “attempts to deny or obfuscate the fundamental principles upon which the United States was founded.”
School districts using the project or other similarly developed curriculum would face a reduction in their budgets based on the number of days they used such materials in the previous year. The legislation includes the same kinds of penalties for area education agencies and regents universities using the curriculum.
Wheeler contended in an emailed statement that the materials are inadequate for use in a classroom.
“The New York Times’ 1619 Project has been shredded by historians all over the country, across political spectrums and from all different races and ethnicities,” Wheeler said. “The Legislature absolutely has an interest in preventing racist, divisive, historically and factually inaccurate, and politically driven propaganda masquerading as history curriculum from being used in taxpayer-funded schools.”
Tims thinks Wheeler is wrong about the project, saying “I use it quite extensively in my Black history class.” He hopes as the first-year class progresses to use even more pieces in conjunction with other curriculum.
“One of the materials we used is Nikole Hannah-Jones’ introductory essay, where she discusses the role that slavery has had in allowing America to be the America it is today,” said Tims. Students often think of slaves as only picking cotton, he noted, rather than people who helped build the nation’s economic structure and, literally, the White House.
Critical thinking
The materials provide “just a more holistic view of Black history,” he said, that help his students to think critically.
“I’m really appreciative of the 1619 Project because not only are students learning they are reading,” Tims added. “I find it appalling that politicians would try to inhibit the education of our children.”
Rep. Ras Smith, a Democrat from Waterloo, called it “borderline tyrannical” for the Legislature to ban use of the materials in schools. If the bill is approved, he believes the state will be going backwards on past gains for its Black citizens.
“I don’t think we should be bullying people into compliance,” he said. “We should be a partner.”
He, too, took issue with the idea that the project includes inaccurate history, suggesting its use in school can help build a “society based on facts.”
“Blatantly trying to ban that based on political gain does a disservice to our students,” he said. “It’s important that we’re informed about the real nature of our past so that we don’t discount it.”
Smith began collecting signatures on a petition through his Twitter account earlier this month calling on the Legislature not to move forward with the bill.
“We have over 2,300 signatures thus far,” he said, plus hundreds of supportive texts and emails. He decided to start the petition drive since many Iowans can’t or won’t come to the Capitol because of COVID-19.
“It’s exciting, but we also have a lot of work to do to push back against this legislation,” Smith said.
Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for the lead essay in the project, called it a work of journalism that wasn’t intended to replace what’s being taught in schools. She said it’s clear the project is being used to whip up political fears in Iowa and other states.
“It’s one thing to not like a particular piece of journalism, it’s another thing to seek to prohibit its teaching,” she said.
The Pulitzer Center, which partnered with the Times to develop 1619 Project lesson plans, said it’s heard from more than 3,800 K-12 teachers and nearly 1,000 college educators who planned to use them.
Similar efforts
Lawmakers in other Republican states are pushing bills similar to Iowa’s. Proposals in Arkansas and Mississippi would also prohibit schools from using the “1619 Project.” Georgia colleges and universities have been quizzed about whether they’re teaching about white privilege or oppression. And GOP governors are backing overhauls of civic education that mirror Donald Trump’s abandoned initiatives to promote “patriotic history.”
Republicans behind the latest moves say they’re countering left-wing attempts in K-12 schools and higher education to indoctrinate rather than teach students. Teachers, civil rights leaders and policymakers are fighting back, saying students will suffer if states brush over crucial parts of the nation’s history.
“The idea of simply saying you’re not going to use certain materials because you don’t like what they’re going to say without input from professionals makes no sense,” said James Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association.
A measure pending in Arkansas’ Legislature criticizes the project as a “racially divisive and revisionist account of history that threatens the integrity of the Union by denying the true principles on which it was founded.”
Republican Rep. Mark Lowery, who sponsored the measure, called slavery a “dark stain,” but said the project minimizes the Founding Fathers and cited criticism from some historians about parts of it.
“It should not be taught as history,” he said.
Other proposals
Other measures across the country would go even further than targeting the 1619 Project, including a broader bill Lowery said he’s reworking that currently calls for banning courses that promote social justice for one racial group. In Oklahoma, one bill would allow teachers to be fired for teaching that the U.S. is fundamentally racist, or other topics deemed divisive.
Critics say that, besides eating away at local control, the proposals show an unwillingness to address the country’s shortcomings as well as its successes.
“This country does have a history that we have to reckon with and that sometimes our education system glosses over,” said Rep. Emily Virgin, the top Democrat in the Oklahoma House.
After taking office, President Joe Biden revoked the report submitted by Trump’s 1776 Commission, formed in response to the 1619 Project. Widely mocked by historians as political propaganda, Trump’s commission glorified the country’s founders and played down the role of slavery.
“American parents are not going to accept indoctrination in our schools, cancel culture at work, or the repression of traditional faith, culture and values in the public square,” Trump said when he announced the panel last year.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a close ally of Trump’s, last month proposed $900,000 to ramp up her state’s civics curriculum to emphasize the U.S. as “the most unique nation in the history of the world.” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is proposing a $3 million “Patriotic Education Fund” to combat what he called revisionist history.
“Across the country, young children have suffered from indoctrination in far-left socialist teachings that emphasize America’s shortcomings over the exceptional achievements of this country,” Reeves said when he announced it.
In Texas, where academics have long clashed with the state’s GOP-controlled education board on controversies that include lessons exploring the influence Moses had on the Founding Fathers, Gov. Greg Abbott last week told lawmakers that students must learn “what it means to be an American and what it means to be a Texan.” But Abbott hasn’t elaborated on what changes he may seek.
It’s unclear how far these proposals will go, even in solidly red states. Two Mississippi Senate committees ignored, and killed, the 1619 Project ban.
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he believes such issues are usually better addressed locally. He’s asked the state’s top education official to work on alternative legislation that would allow parents to challenge instructional material at the local level.
The proposed limits especially strike a nerve in Arkansas, where divides over race remain more than six decades after the 1957 integration of Little Rock Central High School. Until 2018, the state commemorated Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s birthday on the same day as Martin Luther King Jr.
One member of the Legislative Black Caucus said she was worried about the proposal’s effect on the state’s image.
“It will have an economic impact because it will seem as if this state is running from its own history,” said Democratic Sen. Linda Chesterfield, a Black retired history teacher.
Associated Press writers Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City, Ryan Foley in Iowa City, Stephen Groves in Pierre, South Dakota, Paul Weber in Austin, Texas and Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Miss. contributed to this report.