Reynolds defends using coronavirus funds for staff pay

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday there is nothing inappropriate about her decision to spend nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief money on salaries for aides in her office, including her chief of staff and spokesman.

Reynolds addressed the matter at a press conference for the first time since a report was posted Sunday by Laura Belin, publisher of the liberal-leaning online blog Bleeding Heartland. The report, based on information Belin obtained through a public records request to the Iowa Department of Management, indicated 21 employees on Reynolds' staff will have more than 60% of their salary paid with federal emergency funds from March 14 through June 30.

Reynolds said the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act allows salaries to be paid for workers whose job requirements are significantly changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"CARES funding can be used for salaries. That's very clear in what allowable allocations are," she said.