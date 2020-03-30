Safety agency proposes fines for animal food operation

Safety agency proposes fines for animal food operation

{{featured_button_text}}

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An agency wants to fine an eastern Iowa animal food operation for workplace safety violations, saying it has exposed employees to risks that include long falls.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration wants to impose fines of more than $74,000 on Devenish Nutrition. The company is based in Fairmont, Minnesota, and has a feed mill in Maquoketa. Company officials have declined to comment.

Inspectors said after a Dec. 2-3 check that they found a lack of proper protection from falls along the Maquoketa building's catwalk and no protection for workers who climbed onto the roof to open bin lid covers.

Inspectors also said employees were exposed to "explosive dust hazards," including corn gluten meal and grain dust.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News