Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

SIOUX CITY — Though attendees of Thursday's rally for former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport came from a variety of cities and states, his supporters all had very similar answers when asked whether or not they would back a 2024 run by him.

"Trump all the way," Marcus, Iowa resident Jeremy Mulder said.

"I would be all for him," Renee Danielson, of Le Mars, Iowa, said.

The reply from Cathy Brown, who came up from Missouri for the event: "Absolutely. President Trump."

Rollie Dalin made the drive from North Dakota and said, "As of now, I probably would support him."

Announced just a week prior, the stop was intended to bolster the campaigns of Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, Republicans who are both up for re-election on Nov. 8.

Polling for the Des Moines Register has shown that Grassley in particular could be facing his closest senate race ever as he runs against former Navy Admiral Mike Franken, Democrat of Sioux City.

Along with speeches from Trump, Grassley and Reynolds, there were also appearances by former Gov. Terry Branstad, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Iowa Attorney General candidate Brenna Bird.

Trump, meanwhile, has plans to follow up his swing through Siouxland with events in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida, which all have U.S. Senate races on the ballot this year.

Though Trump wasn't set to speak until 7 p.m., more than 100 rally-goers were in line to get in by 9 a.m.

Once attendees were allowed in, after 2 p.m., the big screens on either side of the stage showed videos castigating the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and touted Trump's past support for Grassley.

Outside of the venue were vendors selling flags saying "Trump 2024," "Let's Go Brandon" (a euphemistic phrase deployed as a denunciation of President Joe Biden) and "White Lives Matter," while supporters strolled around in T-shirts with slogans such as "Mean Tweets and Cheap Gas."

Mulder said the most concerning issue for him in this election is inflation. "Food inflation. Gas prices. You name it," he said.

Tanya Davidson, who came over from South Dakota, had a broader concern about the state of the nation as a whole.

"The loss of American freedom .... we went from the greatest country this world has ever known, to in the toilet under Biden," she said.