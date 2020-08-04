Some school districts reject Iowa in-class requirements

Reynolds, a Republican, is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, who has insisted that students return to classes even as case numbers soar nationwide. She said school districts in the seven Iowa counties with high positivity rates can apply this week to start the year with at least partial at-home learning for two weeks insisting that districts have needed flexibility.

She said at a news conference Tuesday that districts will not be credited for days of home learning not approved by the state and that school administrators may be subject to "licensure discipline."

"I want to be very clear schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50 percent in person instruction are not defying me, they're defying the law," she said.

The Iowa Legislature passed a law earlier this year that indicated in-school learning should be the primary mode of K-12 education. It gave the governor flexibility in how to administer the law during a health care emergency like the coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds said her interpretation of the law is that it requires at least 50 percent in-school instruction.

When asked about the concerns of school board members that students could get sick or elderly teachers could die from COVID-19 she at first accused the news media of scare tactics but later apologized for being accusatory.