State officials hope serology tests help inform Iowa’s future with coronavirus

“They are not yet useful at all for advising individual patients about their risk from exposure to the virus,” Katz added. “That is, you cannot use them to say, ‘You are safe.’”

Good news arrived this past week in a new study from China that found new coronavirus antibodies in all 285 test subjects who had been hospitalized with severe COVID-19. Even in that study, more research is required to determine how protective the antibodies are and for how long, experts cautioned.

For now, serology tests are less equipped to predict the future and more equipped to help inform it, experts say.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says its serology testing strategy will help determine how many people have been infected by the coronavirus and how it is spreading through the U.S.

In California, a recent round of serology testing informed a study that found 4% of the state’s residents have antibodies in their blood, an indicator that they have been infected.

If public health officials can gain a better understanding of how widespread the virus has been, they can make more informed decisions as to when it is safe to relax strategies that were put in place to slow the virus’ spread, experts said.