State panel allows 2nd, 4th district candidates to remain on primary ballots

4th District challenges

Most of the two-hour telephonic meeting dealt with challenges to U.S. Rep. Steve King and three of his GOP challengers — state Sen. Randy Feenstra, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor — in Iowa’s 4th Congessional District.

Cynthia Hanson of Sioux City said their petitions were invalid because the information about the “circulator” — the person circulating the petitions — was incorrect.

Based on “sweeping reforms” proposed by Pate, she said, the Legislature changed the rules for circulators to provide more oversight and eliminate the potential for fraud and misrepresentation.

“I call on you to take seriously the role you have today of setting precedent as to whether the laws passed by the General Assembly will be enforced,” Hanson said in seeking to have those candidates removed from the primary election ballot. “You alone are charged with determining legislative intent.”

In several cases, Hanson said, the names of the circulators on the nomination papers were not those of the people who actually gathered the signatures, but campaign staff members. The intent of the Legislature, she said, was for the circulators to verify the signatures.