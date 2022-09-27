 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

State’s attorney: Courts should reinstate ‘fetal heartbeat law’

  • 0

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court should end a judge’s 2019 injunction that halted a strict restriction on abortions in the state, and the court has the authority to do so despite legal arguments presented by others, attorneys for the state said in a legal brief filed this week.

Alan Ostergren, a conservative attorney who is representing the state on this case, wrote that the Iowa Supreme Court “can — and should — dissolve its injunction now.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the courts to lift a 2019 injunction that struck down a so-called fetal heartbeat law, which was passed by Iowa Republicans and is designed to prohibit abortions after a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected. Supporters of such laws say the ban goes into effect at roughly six weeks of pregnancy, which often is before the pregnant person is aware of the pregnancy.

However, medical experts say the sound detected by an ultrasound at that point is not a heartbeat, because the fetus’ heart is not yet fully formed. The machine is instead registering electrical pulses from the area where the heart will eventually form.

People are also reading…

While the matter is once again considered in the courts, abortion in Iowa remains legal up to roughly 20 weeks of pregnancy. Should the courts lift the injunction, however, the law would go into effect.

In a brief filed Monday, Ostergren argued that the court’s injunction was based on three cases that have since been overruled, one by the Iowa Supreme Court and two by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“So the injunction is now ‘founded on superseded law,’” Ostergren wrote. “And this Court has the inherent authority — and duty — to dissolve (the injunction).”

Ostergren in the brief also counters arguments made by attorneys representing the organizations that believe the injunction should remain in place, including Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Ostergren argued the courts have the authority to modify an injunction after a substantial change in the law, and that the recent state and federal rulings qualify as substantial changes. He also argued that should the court require more factual development for the case, it should at a minimum temporarily dissolve the injunction and allow the law to go into effect.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use

Iowa's second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.

Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated

State officials reported this week that more than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa. Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average. The CDC reports COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in Iowa behind heart disease and cancer in 2020. More than 4,000 people in Iowa have died with a COVID-19 virus infection since April 2021 when vaccines became available for all adults.

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death has been sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last year to  involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he had raped her yet again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state's constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversal of a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused, but it struck some observers as unnecessarily harsh. Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two.

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.

Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol

Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol

A trial is underway for an Iowa man whose confrontation with police created some of the most memorable images from a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jurors heard attorneys' opening statements Tuesday in Doug Jensen's trial in Washington, D.C. A viral video recorded by a reporter’s cellphone showed Jensen running after a Capitol Police officer who was retreating from a crowd of rioters up a flight of stairs. Jensen was wearing a shirt bearing the letter “Q” to express his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory. His lawyer said QAnon influenced Jensen's actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A prosecutor said Jensen wanted to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane closes Tampa airport, strands visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News