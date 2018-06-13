SIOUX CITY — U.S. Rep. Steve King, the congressman who represents Northwest Iowa, has come under fire for an anti-immigration tweet he shared from a man who promotes white nationalism and speaks against multiculturalism.
The backlash to King's tweet grew over the last day, after the congressman on Tuesday retweeted an initial tweet by Mark Collett, then added a few words of his own with it.
Collett on Twitter calls himself a British political activist and is author of "The Fall of Western Man." He shared a Breitbart article and wrote that, "65% of Italians under the age of 35 now oppose mass immigration. Europe is waking up..."
King then added, "Europe is waking up...Will America...in time?"
Elsewhere on his Twitter account in the last day, Collett tweeted a link to a YouTube video and urged people to "Find out how slavery is misrepresented & used as a tool to instil (sic) white guilt in Western youth."
Collett also shared another video, and wrote, "This is the 'gratitude' that African migrants show to nations that take them in! The Italians are right - close the ports and send them back to Africa!"
King's office did not respond to a Wednesday inquiry about Collett and the tweet. Some online replies to the King tweet included, "White supremacy is stupid and wrong, Steve. Stop it now."
J.D. Scholten, King's Democratic opponent in the 2018 election for the Iowa 4th Congressional District, on his campaign Twitter account made several critical mentions of the congressman's tweet.
King has shown a growing interest in European right-wing politics, particularly since late 2016.
Controversy followed his March 2017 tweet in support of a Dutch politician who opposes immigration and has spoken against Islam. King tweeted that Geert Wilders "understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."
Then in December, King declared that diversity is not an American strength and endorsed a European leader's view that "mixing cultures" leads to a lower quality of life.
King is a former construction company owner and state senator who lives in Kiron. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2002.