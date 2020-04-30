Still high, Iowa jobless claims may decline

In addition a total of $4.81 million was paid to 13,344 Iowans under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program — covering those who typically don’t qualify for unemployment aid such as independent contractors.

The 261,740 unemployment claims filed in the state over the past six weeks are the most for any similar stretch in Iowa history — at least dating to the Great Depression.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced limited-capacity reopenings would begin for restaurants, fitness centers and retailers for 77 counties where the coronavirus has not been found to be widespread or even at all.

Businesses in the 22 other counties — including Scott, Muscatine and Louisa — were ordered to continue closures and restrictions until May 15.

State officials announced this week that Iowans who are recalled to work but who refuse may be notified they are ineligible for aid.

Reynolds said she was starting the process of easing “an aggressive mitigation strategy” by returning some normalcy to areas where data on the spread of coronavirus points to a stabilization or downward trend in positive cases or no cases at all.