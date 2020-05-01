The reasons behind the drop in Iowa tax collections

For the first 10 months of fiscal 2020, personal income tax receipts were down $201 million, while corporate income tax collections were off by $31.5 million.

But state sales and use-tax collections are up by $157 million even though a sizable part of the Iowa economy has been shut down since mid-March because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Oddly, we’re still waiting for actual receipts to show that big impact from this economic shutdown,” Robinson said.

“The weird part of the news is that this awful month was not due to the economic situation,” he added. “So if bad news is coming for the economic situation, it’s coming next month or the month after.”

The state fiscal year ends on June 30, but state officials won’t officially close the books on fiscal 2020 until sometime in September.

The state ended fiscal 2019 with a $289 million balance.

According to research by the Pew Charitable Trust, Iowa could operate for 37 days on its reserves, which include rainy day funds equal to slightly more than 10 percent of the state’s general fund budget of about $8 billion.

Robinson said the economic consequences of business closures, restrictions on gatherings and other aspects of the pandemic, combined with extensions on paying taxes, likely would be significant when they started to show up in state tax collections, possibly with the monthly report in May.

