The week in Iowa

Refugee children brought to Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said 19 refugee children were flown to Des Moines and transported to sponsor families last month, despite her previous rejection of a federal request that immigrant children be housed in Iowa. Reynolds’ office said the federal government on multiple occasions denied the April 22 flight was part of a federal refugee settlement program, but on May 21 confirmed that it was. Reynolds said she and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, both Republicans, have joined Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s call for a U.S. Senate judiciary committee hearing on immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. Refugee children also were recently settled in Tennessee.

Dry Iowa: Nearly 90% of Iowa is experiencing some degree of drought, according to the latest water summary update issued by a coalition of state and federal agencies. Iowa’s statewide average precipitation totaled 3.71 inches in May, or 1.13 inches below normal.

Big winner: Iowa lottery officials said a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Barry’s Mini Mart convenience store in Harpers Ferry is worth a $1 million payout to the owner. The ticket came within one number of having a share of the $56 million jackpot.