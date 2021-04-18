This Week in Iowa

Budget numbers: Republican members of the Senate budget committee approved budget bills that would boost funding to community colleges by $6.5 million, restore $8 million in past cuts to regents universities, and boost salaries for Iowa judges by 3%.

THE WATER COOLER

Vaccine rollout: Gov. Kim Reynolds said because the state was expecting fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming weeks, the pause on the vaccine should not have a significant impact on the state’s rollout.

Not running: U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, put to bed any presidential speculation, saying there is “zero” chance she will run for president in 2024.

Campaign investment: Emily’s List, a liberal group that supports liberal women for elected office, announced its plan to invest in Iowa’s top-of-the-ticket races in 2022: for U.S. Senate and governor.

IN THE NEWS

White House localizes infrastructure funding