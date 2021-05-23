This Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

State bans local face mask requirements

Iowa schools are no longer able to require staff or students to wear face masks during the school day, thanks to a new order that was passed in the final hours of the 2021 legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds just after midnight, mere hours before the next school day was to start. Districts across the state that still had face mask requirements in place for the COVID-19 pandemic sent alerts to parents and students the next morning with the news that face masks are no longer required.

Police backed: State lawmakers passed so-called “back the blue” legislation that would shield law enforcement officers from some lawsuits and raise the penalty for rioting to a Class D felony.

Abortion amendment: Republicans approved a resolution that, if approved again next year, would put an amendment on the ballot as early as 2024 to allow Iowa voters to decide whether the Iowa Constitution provides a right to abortion.