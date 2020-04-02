Two more Iowa coronavirus deaths confirmed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Iowa were confirmed Thursday by state public health officials.

The new deaths were both in Linn County and were older patients between the ages of 61 and 80.

That brings the total coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa to 11 since it first appeared here in early March.

The state also confirmed 66 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 614 cases.

A total of 63 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms, according to state public health data.

Linn County continued to lead all 99 Iowa counties on Thursday with 103 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 87 and Johnson County with 80. A total of 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to give the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus during her daily briefing Thursday afternoon at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.

According to the state public health department, the locations and age ranges of the 66 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus include: