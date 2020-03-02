Two more Iowans tested for novel coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public health officials also are encouraging Iowans to prepare for any potential disruptions the virus could cause in the same way they would plan for severe weather or other events that could shake up normal plans.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist for the department, reassured elected officials this past week that while the risk to the general public is low, the Iowa Department of Public Health is prepared for any possible outcome.

“Any time we have the emergence of new virus that’s able to infect people, this is a serious public health concern,” Pedati said Wednesday. “But I want to emphasize this is precisely the kind of concern that the state works with federal and local partners to prepare for.”

There are more than 87,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, which accounts for about 2,900 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

As of Monday, 11 states reported cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 100, according to news reports. Six deaths as a result of the virus have been reported in the United States.