Tyson Foods says 2 dead after virus outbreak at Iowa plant

The goal is to understand the scope of the outbreak as Tyson works to reopen the plant as early as next week, Reynolds said.

The governor said she was working with federal officials and business leaders to prevent additional outbreaks at Iowa food processing plants.

The Iowa Premium beef plant in Tama has also suspended production this week after several of its 850 workers tested positive.

Reynolds said she was calling the leaders of 18 major food plants to assess how the pandemic was affecting their workplaces and how the state could help.

She also had a call scheduled with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and was inquiring with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control "to see if they can provide some assistance."

Reynolds said she wanted to help the plants identify infected employees "before it starts to become significant and really problematic for the facility to keep up and running." She noted that the plants represent a critical part of the nation's food supply.

"We're doing all of the above to make sure that we can continue to protect all of our employees but also make sure that we can protect this critical essential infrastructure as well," Reynolds said.