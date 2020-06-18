UI’s fall semester: online after Thanksgiving

IOWA CITY — Although the University of Iowa is planning to follow its usual academic calendar this fall, it will switch to online-only instruction after Thanksgiving break, delivering final exams remotely, according to a return-to-campus plan made public Wednesday.
The state’s two other public universities — Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa — last week unveiled plans to start and end the fall semester earlier, sending students home the day before Thanksgiving.
The earlier shift avoids having Thanksgiving and winter break only a few weeks apart and reduces exposure to the coronavirus that students could face in traveling back and forth.
The UI plan addresses the issue by shifting classes to online. But its residence halls and dining services will remain open “to serve those who rely on university services,” according to a message from UI President Bruce Harreld and Provost Montse Fuentes.
Additionally, the university will from the start of the semester avoid convening students in large lecture halls — providing courses of 50 or more online.
UI classes involving clinical and experiential activities — like labs — will be handled on a case-by-case basis, according to the message that addresses many details of an unprecedented fall that comes amid a pandemic that shut down the campus in mid-March.
ISU administrators last week told The Gazette they opted to start the semester a week early, hold classes on Labor Day and then end at Thanksgiving break because they didn’t want to bring students back to campus after traveling home for the holiday. But they also wanted to offer an in-person component for the entire semester.
None of the universities have disclosed potential changes for the spring semester.
All three moved to virtual instruction in the middle of the spring semester as COVID-19 shut down much of the state.
The continuing pandemic has lowered enrollment projections for the fall as students waver between coming back for a non-traditional semester and waiting for a safer degree of normal. Some students and families also are figuring economic and health woes into their decisions on whether to return, making the university’s plans even more imperative.
The campuses themselves are facing tens of millions in COVID-19-related losses, meaning any dip in students pining for a more traditional collegiate experience could exacerbate already deep financial pains.
“To say that we’ve missed you is an understatement,” the message said to students. “We look forward to seeing you this fall with all your energy and enthusiasm.”
Face coverings
In breaking down specifics of how the UI campus will look different this fall, officials highlighted changes in the classroom, residence and dining halls and other facilities and buildings.
The UI plan did not address athletics practices or events for the fall and winter seasons. It did articulate general safety changes and requirements, including a mandate that students, faculty and staff wear face coverings — like masks or shields — in campus buildings and classrooms.
The university — which in May issued a bid for up to 10,000 UI-branded masks — will provide every student, faculty and staff member two cloth masks, two disposable masks and one face shield, according to the fall plan.
UI leaders also are asking people to stay 6 feet from others, when possible, and to stay home and report if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or test positive.
The new rules will come with additional student, parent and employee training, including expectations for social distancing and using protective equipment.
Testing and tracing
The UI is looking into both diagnostic and immunity testing programs on campus, and is coordinating with Johnson County Public Health on contact tracing efforts — which would allow the campus to take a systematic approach to quelling the potential spread by reaching out to individuals who unknowingly had contact with an infected person.
The university is looking into technology support for contact tracing, and is attempting to get on-campus and current addresses and contact information for all students to ensure timely communication.
The UI will have campus testing available, according to its plan, and will provide isolation and quarantine space for COVID-19-positive students and close contacts.
Classroom experience
The university — like many college campuses across the nation — is offering a hybrid model of instruction this fall while “prioritizing face-to-face instruction.” Combining online and in-person instruction will allow the university to maximize use of its larger classrooms while also following social-distancing guidelines, officials said.
To that end, the university will deliver all courses of 50 or more students online, although exceptions might be made if online instruction isn’t feasible.
It’s prioritizing in-person instruction for classes with fewer than 50 students and is considering requiring assigned seating in class to help with contact tracing.
“University classrooms will be outfitted with additional cameras and audiovisual equipment to enhance the educational experience,” according to the fall plan.
Because administrators believe in the importance of creating connections for first-year students, the UI is prioritizing in-person instruction for first-year seminars; rhetoric and other English and creative writing courses; world languages; discussion and lab sections for math and chemistry; and other general education discussions.
Dorms and dining
Although the university traditionally offers triple and quad-occupancy rooms, it will limit assignments to only single and double rooms while taking other measures to reduce density and support social distancing.
It will, for example, reconfigure or close common spaces; limit visitors and guests to one at a time, and reserve space for emergency use like the need to quarantine or isolate students.
In its dining halls, the university will move to touchless payment; discontinue self-service options; eliminate refillable containers; encourage online ordering; limit seating and move tables farther apart; install barriers to minimize contact with staff; and adopt employee screening steps.
Libraries
University libraries are preparing to reopen to faculty, students and staff Aug. 17 with new procedures that include contactless transactions, physical barriers, sanitizing stations; reduced seating; curtailed hours; and socially-distanced work stations.
Additionally, returned materials will be quarantined for a period of time.
Student organizations
UI administrators are developing guidance for student groups that will, among other things, require gatherings of 50 or more to be held virtually; organizers to offer hybrid opportunities; and leaders to produce videos and content for incoming students looking to get involved at Iowa.
