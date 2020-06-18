UI’s fall semester: online after Thanksgiving

In breaking down specifics of how the UI campus will look different this fall, officials highlighted changes in the classroom, residence and dining halls and other facilities and buildings.

The UI plan did not address athletics practices or events for the fall and winter seasons. It did articulate general safety changes and requirements, including a mandate that students, faculty and staff wear face coverings — like masks or shields — in campus buildings and classrooms.

The university — which in May issued a bid for up to 10,000 UI-branded masks — will provide every student, faculty and staff member two cloth masks, two disposable masks and one face shield, according to the fall plan.

UI leaders also are asking people to stay 6 feet from others, when possible, and to stay home and report if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or test positive.

The new rules will come with additional student, parent and employee training, including expectations for social distancing and using protective equipment.

Testing and tracing